Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that Washington will designate Young (knee) to return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Young is expected to return to practice Wednesday, which will open a 21-day period for him to be added to the active roster. The 23-year-old suffered a torn ACL and MCL last season and is barely over a year removed from the initial injury. Despite the optimistic report, it's likely Washington is extremely cautious and opts to work Young back to game action slowly