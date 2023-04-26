The Commanders decided Wednesday to decline Young's fifth-year team option for 2024, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Young attended the start of Washington's voluntary offseason program and looks to be back to full health after having been limited to just three contests last season, but the 2023 campaign could be his last with Washington. The 2020 first-round pick burst onto the scene as a rookie, notching 7.5 sacks in 15 games, but he's struggled to rebound since sustaining an ACL and MCL tear in his right knee in November 2021. Young is now a candidate to hit free agency after the 2023 season, though John Keim of ESPN.com notes that if the defensive end has an impressive campaign, the Commanders would have the option to use their franchise tag on Young.
