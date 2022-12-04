Young (knee) is a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Young's status could be influenced by the fact that Washington gets a bye after Sunday's divisional matchup, meaning the star defensive end would get a full additional week of rest if he sits out. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Young isn't expected to suit up Week 13, though his status may not be official until inactives are released ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
