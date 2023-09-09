Young (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's season opener against the Cardinals and is not expected to make his debut until at least Week 3, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

After a summer of rehab on his neck, the Commanders will ultimately err on the side of caution with Young as the season kicks off. Team doctors have laid out a plan to gradually increase his contact at practice that puts him in line to return in Week 3. The 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year only played the final three games of last season after missing the previous 22 dating back to Week 10 of the 2021 season due to a significant knee injury. Washington declined his fifth-year option during the offseason, which makes him a free agent following this year's campaign. Thus, this is a crucial season for the Ohio State product.