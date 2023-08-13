Young (neck) took it slow in practice Sunday out of an abundance of caution, according to head coach Ron Rivera, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Young suffered a stinger during Friday's preseason game against the Browns, but the fact that he was able to take to the field Sunday, even if just for individual drills, should be good news for the 24-year-old. He was limited to just three games in 2022 as he worked to return from an ACL tear suffered during the 2021 campaign, but now fully recovered from that injury, he's focused on getting back to feeling like himself. He told Ralph Vacchiano of FoxSports.com, "Just know that I feel good and I'm running around. I feel explosive again." Young will now work through his latest setback, albeit a seemingly small one, to be healthy come Week 1.