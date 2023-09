Young (neck) logged a limited practice Wednesday, per the team's Week 2 injury report.

Young isn't expected to be back until Week 3 at the earliest, but he continues to log limited practices as he ramps up his activity, and the team gradually increases his ability to take contact again. According to head coach Ron Rivera, as reported by John Keim of ESPN.com, "Chase was able to take the reps he was supposed to take. We'll continue to go by what the doctor's plans are and go from there."