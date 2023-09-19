Young returned from a neck injury, played in his first game of the season and recorded 1.5 sacks and three tackles in Washington's 35-33 win over Denver on Sunday.

Young also played on 71 percent of the defensive snaps after his coach, Ron Rivera, said he would "most likely be on a pitch count." It's an encouraging sign for the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, who has started just 11 games since that season. Young tore his ACL and patellar tendon in Week 10 of the 2021 campaign and missed most of 2022 before injuring his neck in the preseason this year.