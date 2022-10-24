Young (knee) will "more than likely" be designated to return from IR on Wednesday, according to head coach Ron Rivera, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Young's recovery from a torn ACL and MCL has progressed enough that he is on the verge of a return to the field. However, Finlay also notes that it is unlikely Young will play in Week 8 against the Colts, as building up Young's conditioning will be the team's focus first. Once he is designated to return he will have a 21-day window to practice with the team before he has to be placed on the active roster. If Young does sit out Sunday against the Colts, his next chance to play will be in Week 9 against the Vikings.