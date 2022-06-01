Young (knee) was spotted without a knee brace during OTAs on Wednesday, but he did not participate in on-field drills, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Though Young made his way onto the practice field during 11-on-11 drills after shedding his knee brace, per Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington, it looks like he still hasn't been cleared to actually handle team reps. The 2020 first-round pick is working his way back from a torn right ACL suffered Week 10, and by all accounts he remains right on track in his rehab. Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports that coach Ron Rivera declined Wednesday to offer a specific timetable for Young's return to practice, but it sounds like there's some reason to be optimistic about the pass rusher's chances of taking the field Week 1.