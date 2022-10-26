The Commanders don't plan to designate Young (knee) for return from the PUP list this week, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Young doesn't look like he'll be ready to practice Wednesday when the Commanders begin Week 8 prep, so the defensive end's return to the field looks like it'll have to wait until Week 9 at the earliest. The Commanders will continue to take a cautious approach with Young, who underwent surgery in late November of last season after suffering a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee.