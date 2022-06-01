Young (knee) was a participant in 11-on-11 drills during Wednesday's OTA practice, Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The defensive end was spotted without a brace protecting his surgically repaired knee during his time on the field. His ability to participate in the full portion of practice is a big milestone in his recovery, but it's unclear if Young will be ready to go for the start of the 2022 campaign.
