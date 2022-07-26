Young (knee) is on the PUP list for the start of training camp, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft suffered an ACL tear in mid-November of a disappointing second season. He still has a shot to be ready for Week 1, though this isn't the best start. Young was named Defensive Rookie of the Year after his initial season, leading one of the best defenses in the league. Washington slipped to a bottom-five unit last year, struggling even before Young tore his knee.