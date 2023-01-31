Young made only three appearances in 2022 and recorded five tackles and one pass defense on 115 snaps.

The 2020 No. 1 overall pick made his season debut Dec. 24, after suffering ACL and MCL tears on Nov. 14 the year before. Young has only nine career sacks through three pro seasons, with 7.5 of those coming in a debut campaign that also included four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and a Defensive Rookie of the Year award. With a full offseason to continue strengthening his knee, Young has a chance to emerge as a top edge rusher in 2023, his age-24 campaign.