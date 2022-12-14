Young (knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
Young has been logging limited practices since he was activated from the reserve/PUP list Nov. 21. How much longer he'll have to wait to make his 2022 debut is unknown, but he was considered a game-time decision for the team's Week 13 game with the Giants. After a Week 14 bye, Young should be inching closer to his debut, but it's likely we may have to wait until inactives are released ahead of Sunday's rematch with the Giants.
