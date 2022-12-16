Young (knee) is considered questionable to play Sunday versus the Giants.
Young has continued to progress towards a return to the field in recent weeks, logging limited practices on and off since being activated from the reserve/PUP list in late November. Now following Washington's bye week, the defensive end could be set for his 2022 debut against the Giants, but his status is worth monitoring ahead of the contest. If he can't go, James Smith-Williams will draw another start at left end.
