Young (knee) is questionable to play Sunday against the Giants, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Young was limited throughout Washington's practices ahead of the Week 13 matchup versus the Giants, leaving his weekend availability once again up in the air. The former No. 2 overall pick has yet to make his 2022-23 season debut, as he's been working his way back from the ACL and MCL tears in his right knee he suffered a year ago. If Young is able to suit up Sunday in New York, he'd likely be eased into the defensive line rotation, while James Smith-Williams would presumably see his snap count decrease as a result.