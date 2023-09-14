Young (neck) was a full participant in practice Thursday.

Young has been limited in his participation since suffering a stinger in a preseason game Aug. 11. His ability to log a full practice is certainly a big step in his recovery and a sign that he should be able to suit up on gameday soon. However, it was previously reported on Saturday by Ben Standig of The Athletic that Young was unlikely to return until Week 3, so despite the positive step taken Thursday, his status for Sunday appears to still be up in the air. Ultimately, the decision of whether he plays Sunday against the Broncos will be up to the team's doctors, according to John Keim of ESPN.com.