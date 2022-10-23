Young (knee) met with Dr. James Andrews on Sunday and received good reports, Matthew Paras of The Washington Times reports.
Young is eligible to be activated off the PUP list this week, but coach Ron Rivera wouldn't commit to the 23-year-old returning to the field ahead of Week 8. However, Young has made good progress in his recovery recently and appears to be closing in on a return in the near future.
