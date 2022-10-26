Young (knee) will not return to practice this week, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The Commanders will continue to be cautious in their approach to Young's return to the practice field, now setting their sights on Week 9. The defensive lineman will have another visit with his doctor this week, while the Commanders' focus is to not rush him back.
