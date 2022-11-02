The Commanders designated Young (knee) for return from the PUP list Wednesday, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.

Though Young hasn't yet been formally activated from the PUP list and added back to the 53-man roster, Wednesday's transaction opens up a 21-day window in which the Commanders can evaluate him during practice. If Young looks good in his initial three practices since tearing his ACL and MCL last November and undergoing surgery, he could be added to the roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings, though the defensive end would most likely be on a limited snap count in that contest.