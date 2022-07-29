Coach Ron Rivera relayed that Young (knee) won't play in Week 1 against the Jaguars, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Young is recovering from a mid-November ACL tear, and it sounds like the defensive end still has many hurdles left to clear in his recovery considering his coach has already ruled Young out more than a month before the season. Per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post, Rivera added that Young will "probably" start the regular season on the PUP list. If Young isn't removed from the PUP list prior to the regular season, he will miss a minimum of four games.