Young (knee) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Giants.
The Commanders activated Young from the reserve/PUP list Nov. 21, likely with the hope they'd feel comfortable enough reintroducing him to the defense in short order. However, he's now had three chances to do so as he seeks his first game action since tearing the ACL in his right knee Nov. 22, 2021. Washington is firmly in the playoff chase, but with just three games remaining in the regular season, the team is running out of time to see what Young can offer before the wild-card round kicks off Saturday, Jan. 14. Young's next chance to play will come Saturday in San Francisco.
