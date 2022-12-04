Young (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game at the Giants.
Young remains in the later stages of his recovery from the torn ACL in his right knee that he sustained Week 10 of last year and required surgery Nov. 22, 2021. While he was activated from the reserve/PUP list Nov. 21 this year, his season debut will be delayed yet again, with a pregame workout ultimately deciding his fate Sunday. The Commanders embark on their bye week after Sunday's contest, so Young's next chance to play will arrive Sunday, Dec. 18, again versus the Giants.
