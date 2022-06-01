Young (knee) was a participant in Wednesday's 11-on-11s portion of practice, Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The defensive end was fired up to make his way onto the field and was able to go without a brace on his surgically repaired knee. His ability to participate in the full portion of practice is a big milestone in his recovery. Young appears to be on the right track to be ready to go for the 2022-2023 campaign.
