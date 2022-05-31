Young (knee) is present for Washington's second session of OTAs Tuesday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Young is rehabbing his torn right ACL with the Commanders, though he won't return to on-field work until a later date. Though the 2020 first-round pick doesn't yet have a clear timetable to resume practicing, his recovery is by all accounts continuing on schedule.
