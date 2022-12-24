Young (knee) is expected to face an initial limit of 12-to-15 snaps in his season debut Saturday at San Francisco, though head coach Ron Rivera is leaving the door open for the defensive end to play more if he's feeling good during the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Young will be playing his first game in more than 13 months after he suffered a torn ACL and MCL and ruptured patella tendon in his right knee Nov. 14 of last year. Though Young has required slightly longer than anticipated to fully move past the injury, he appears to have had a positive week of practice and will finally be turned loose Saturday. Young will likely be limited to some extent Saturday, but he should be ready to take on a full workload by the time the Commanders host the Cowboys for the regular-season finale Jan. 8.