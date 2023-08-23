Young (neck) has a doctor's appointment this week, but things are remaining "positive," according to head coach Ron Rivera, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Young left an Aug. 11 preseason contest with the Browns after suffering a stinger and was practicing in a limited fashion in the days after. However, it appears the 24-year-old may still be feeling the effects of the injury, although it's unclear how much. He'll continue working to get back to full health with Week 1 just over two weeks away.