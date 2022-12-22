Young (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

After being listed as limited on Tuesday's estimated injury report, Young mixed into drills in a similar capacity Wednesday, which has been his norm since the Commanders activated him from the reserve/PUP list on Nov. 21. But the team has yet to clear him for game action, which has resulted in three consecutive absences since that point. Speaking to the media Wednesday, Young relayed to John Keim of ESPN.com that his recovery from a ruptured patellar tendon has been the main thing that has delayed his season debut, rather than the torn ACL he suffered Nov. 22, 2021. Young also told Keim that Washington has "a good plan" for him, so he'll continue to follow it until he gains clearance to play, which could happen as soon as Saturday at San Francisco.

