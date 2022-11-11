Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said Friday that Young (knee) isn't necessarily up to full speed yet, but he's doing everything he can to return, Matthew Paras of The Washington Times reports.

Though it's uncertain whether Young will be made available for Monday's contest in Philadelphia, it's encouraging knowing that the 23-year-old is inching towards a return in the near future. Young has yet to suit up in 2022 as a result of the devastating knee injury he sustained a year ago, but he resumed practicing on Nov. 2 and is expected to be activated to Washington's active roster any day now.