A preliminary report on Young's knee was "pretty good," according to coach Ron Rivera, and Young has a meeting scheduled with team doctors Sunday, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Young still doesn't have a set return timetable in his recovery from a torn ACL, but he appears to be making steady progress. It's safe to say that he won't be ready to play in Week 7 against the Packers, though. Young will need to be removed from the PUP list before he can suit up.