Young (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, isn't expected to play, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Young's status won't be made official until the Commanders release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, but the star edge rusher looks as though he still needs more time to get back to full speed while he recovers from the surgery he required in late November of last year to repair a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee. Though he was activated from the PUP list Nov. 21, Young still hasn't demonstrated enough progress in practice in recent weeks for the Commanders to justify turning him loose. Young will now turn his focus toward potentially making his 2022 debut Week 16 at San Francisco.