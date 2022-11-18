Young (knee) doesn't seem likely to return in Week 11 versus the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Although there was optimism surrounding Young being active for Sunday's matchup with Houston, it now appears as if the team has shifted their focus to him being back for Week 12 against the Falcons. The defensive end will have his 21-day practice window come to a close Wednesday and the team will activate him from injured reserve then.