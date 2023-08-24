Young (neck) will visit the doctor Friday to determine when he can be cleared for contact, according to head coach Ron Rivera, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Young left an Aug. 11 preseason contest with the Browns after suffering a stinger and was practicing in a limited fashion in the days after. However, it appears he still hasn't been cleared for contact, but that could change soon after Friday.
More News
-
Commanders' Chase Young: Still dealing with injury•
-
Commanders' Chase Young: Limited in practice•
-
Commanders' Chase Young: Exits with stinger•
-
Commanders' Chase Young: Fifth-year option declined•
-
Commanders' Chase Young: Active for offseason workout•
-
Commanders' Chase Young: Plays only three games in 2022•