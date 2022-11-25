Young (knee) is considered questionable to play Sunday against the Falcons, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Young remained limited in each practice prior to this weekend's matchup versus Atlanta, indicating the possibility of the former No. 2 overall pick making his season debut as early as Sunday. If it's eventually concluded that another week of recovery is necessary for Young, then James Smith-Williams would likely continue serving as a prominent contributor on the team's defensive line.