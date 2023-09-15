Young (neck) has been cleared to play Sunday against the Broncos, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Young suffered a neck stinger during the preseason and missed the Commanders' Week 1 win over the Cardinals. The No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, Young has played in just three games since Week 10 of the 2021 season. Though Young is likely to start at defensive end opposite Montez Sweat, head coach Ron Rivera said that Young will "most likely be on a pitch count" in his 2023 debut, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.