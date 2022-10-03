Coach Ron Rivera said Monday that Young (knee) will not be activated from the physically unable to perform list this week, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Young sustained ACL and MCL tears in his right knee last November, and while he is still expected to return to play at some point before Week 9, he'll need to sit out at least one more game as he recovers. The 2020 second overall pick out of Ohio State had a great rookie season before taking a bit of a step back and ultimately missing his team's last eight games in 2021. His return should provide a boost to a defense that's allowed 26.8 points per game through four weeks this season.