Young (knee) won't be activated for Monday's game against the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said this week that Young isn't yet up to full speed but is progressing in his recovery. The defensive end hasn't yet made any appearances in 2022 due to the knee injury that he sustained last year, but he should have a strong chance to make his season debut in Houston on Nov. 20.
