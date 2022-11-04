Young (knee) won't be activated ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Vikings, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Young returned to practice Wednesday and head coach Ron Rivera felt like the 23-year-old had a "very good week" but he's not quite ready to be back on the field. Young still needs to prove a few things and get back into game shape before being activated. His next chance to appear in a game will come in Week 10 against the Eagles on Monday Night Football.