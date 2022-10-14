Young (knee) will see his surgeon one more time and has yet to be cleared to return to practice, Grant Paulsen of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Ron Rivera said Friday that Chase Young will meet with James Andrews, his surgeon, again in the near future, but he refused to commit to a timeline for the defensive end's return to the practice field. Young suffered ACL and MCL tears in his right knee last season and is expected to return to the field at some point during the 2022 campaign. The 23-year-old has produced 70 tackles, including nine sacks, while deflecting six passes with six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries over 24 career games.