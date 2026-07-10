Commanders' Chig Okonkwo: Building chemistry with Daniels

Ahead of training camp, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site relays that Okonkwo (who signed a three-year deal with the team in March) and QB Jayden Daniels have already developed a strong connection through their work during OTAs and minicamp.

With Zach Ertz (knee), who drew 72 targets in 13 regular-season contests in 2025, no longer in the mix, Okonkwo tops a Washington TE depth chart that also includes returnees John Bates and Ben Sinnott, a duo that combined for 29 targets last season. During his fourth and final campaign with the Titans, Okonkwo put up a 56/560/6 receiving line on 79 targets across 17 regular-season outings. Given that the 2022 fourth-rounder has already developed chemistry with a signal-caller who Selby notes often likes to get tight ends involved in the offense, Okonkwo is a candidate to see an uptick in production in his new locale in 2026. It's a context in which the tight feels like he "can finally just unleash," while operating as one of Daniels' key pass-catching options along with top WR Terry McLaurin.