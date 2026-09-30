Okonkwo (hamstring) was estimated as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

The veteran traveled with the team to London but still has some hurdles to clear before he returns to the field. Okonkwo has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since the season opener. It's worth noting that Wednesday's practice was a walkthrough, so this report was only an estimation. Thursday's session will shed more light on Okonkwo's status heading into the Week 4 matchup against the Colts. Fellow tight end Ben Sinnott was also estimated as limited due to a rib injury.