Okonkwo (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Okonkwo logged a full practice Friday, which was enough for the fifth-year tight end to avoid an injury tag for Sunday's NFC East showdown. Veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) has been ruled out for Week 5 while Terry McLaurin (hamstring) is listed as questionable, so Okonkwo's scoring floor could be further heightened if McLaurin is unable to suit up, especially with Jayden Daniels (left elbow) back under center.