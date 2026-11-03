Okonkwo tallied two catches (on four targets) for 32 yards during Sunday's 27-10 win versus the Eagles.

Okonkwo logged a typical 77 percent snap share in Week 8, but aside from a stellar 21-yard catch in the fourth quarter, he didn't contribute much to the Commanders offense. Overall, he's mustered just a 17-182-0 line on 24 targets in his five appearances this season, but 15 of his catches have occurred in the four full contests for Jayden Daniels in 2026, so the tight end has exhibited a rapport with the team's primary signal-caller. Okonkwo will aim for a bounceback this coming Sunday against the Rams.