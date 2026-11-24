Okonkwo brought in four of five targets for 66 yards in the Commanders' 22-20 win over the Bengals on Monday night.

Okonkwo contributed his game-long 32-yard grab on his first catch of the night, and the veteran tight end went on to finish second in receiving yards for the Commanders. Okonkwo also contributed a key 13-yard grab on Washington's penultimate drive that culminated in a key field goal, and in all, three of his four receptions resulted in first downs. Okonkwo has at least four catches in three straight games but is still looking for his first touchdown of the season heading into a Week 12 road matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday.