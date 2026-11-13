Okonkwo (back) returned to Thursday's eventual 24-21 win at the Giants, finishing with four catches (on eight targets) for 24 yards.

Okonkwo exited in the second quarter due to a back injury, but he was back out there on the field after halftime and was the target on both of Jayden Daniels' two interceptions with less than six minutes remaining in the contest. Overall, Okonkwo's eight targets marked a season high, but he also mustered his fewest receiving yards since Week 4. He'll look to build upon his season-long line of 27-263-0 on 39 targets in the Commanders' next game Monday, Nov. 23 versus the Bengals.