Okonkwo (hamstring) won't play Sunday at Dallas, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Okonkwo didn't practice this week but was spotted with the rehab group Friday. He left Washington's Week 1 contest late in the third quarter, which allowed John Bates to play 70 percent of snaps in the fourth quarter (Ben Sinnott took 45 percent, while Colson Yankoff played only 5 percent). Bates figures to again play the most snaps Week 2 at Dallas, but he may be subbed out for Sinnott or Yankoff in some passing situations.