Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said that Okonkwo (hamstring) will make the trip to London and will practice in some capacity leading up to Sunday's game against the Colts, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Okonkwo has been sidelined for the Commanders' last two games due to the hamstring injury, which he sustained during the season-opening loss to the Eagles. He wasn't able to practice at any point in the last two weeks, but the tight end looks poised to take a step forward in that regard in Week 4. Okonkwo will presumably need to upgrade to full participation by Friday in order for the Commanders to clear him to play against the Colts.