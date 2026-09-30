Okonkwo (hamstring) will travel with the Commanders to London ahead of the team's Week 4 game against the Colts this Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A hamstring injury has prevented Okonkwo from playing in each of the Commanders' last two games, leading to the team leaning more heavily on Ben Sinnott, John Bates and Colson Yankoff at tight end. Okonkwo's practice participation over the coming days will be worth monitoring, as a full session would greatly increase his chances of being cleared to play against Indianapolis. He signed a three-year contract with the Commanders in March following four years with the Titans, and he finished the 2025 regular season with career highs in receptions (56), yards (560) and targets (79) across 17 games.