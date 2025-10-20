Commanders' Chris Moore: Gains 59 yards Sunday
Moore finished with two receptions on five targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 44-22 loss to Dallas.
Moore continued filling in for injured starters after popping up with a 3-46-1 receiving line against the Bears in Week 6. Jaylin Lane (3-60-0) finished as Washington's leading receiver in an otherwise forgettable overall performance against a division rival. Moore could be find himself in another elevated role against the Chiefs if Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Deebo Samuel (knee) remain sidelined next Monday.
