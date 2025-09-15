The Commanders signed Moore from their practice squad to their active roster Monday.

Moore was elevated for Week 1 against the Giants and caught his only target for a 34-yard reception. He didn't get elevated for Week 2 but will now get a spot on the 53-man roster after Washington placed Austin Ekeler (Achilles) and Deatrich Wise (quadriceps) on injured reserve Monday. Moore will likely work as both a depth wideout and a special-teamer.